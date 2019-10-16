BROKEN ARROW – Northeastern State University Broken Arrow Student Affairs will host its 15th annual Fall Festival Tuesday, Oct. 22, 5-8 p.m., in the Administrative Services Building lobby.
The free, carnival-styled event will include fun for the whole family. Attendees can expect hayrides, carnival games and crafts. Costumes are encouraged and there will be free candy, popcorn and snacks.
“NSUBA Fall Festival is an opportunity for faculty, staff and students to engage with our Broken Arrow community,” said Assistant Director of Enrollment Management Jasmine Lang. “We are proud to be able to host a free, fun and safe event with the community. This year, NSUBA Fall Festival is excited to include an appearance by Safari Joe's Reptile World.”
Donations for the NSUBA RiverHawk Food Pantry are encouraged. For more information, contact Student Affairs at 918-449-6136 or studentaffairsba@nsuok.edu.
