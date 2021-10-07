NSU, businesses set spooky stuff on agenda

Millions of children throughout the country will be participating in Halloween this year. While some people are not fans of the holiday, others spend hundreds of dollars on costumes, candy, decorations, haunted houses, movies, and Halloween parties.
Northeastern Oklahoma is famous for hosting the Halloween Festival at the Muskogee Castle, which will feature frights for kids young and old. Casa Morte, Domus Horrificus, Castle Train, Torture Chamber, Zombie Hunt, Trail of Blood, Haunted Hayride, and Ultimate Maze are the castle's major attractions this year.
For those wanting to stay closer to home, Cherokee County is scaring up attractions from now until the end of October.
Dewain's Place is hosting costume parties every Saturday until the end of the month. On Saturday, Oct. 30, the costume party will have a Monster Mash theme.
On Halloween night, Dewain's is holding Zombie Prom, wherein people come with their dates, dressed as zombies.
"Dress up as the scariest and most dead person ever. We will be crowning king and queen zombie sometime between 11 and midnight," said Dewain's Place Manager Holland Riddle. "I love Zombie Prom. I've gone to a few zombie proms in the past when I was younger, but I'm excited to bring it to Dewain's."
She is already publicizing the event, which she hopes will be the biggest of the year. She said a lot of people have been a little confused as to what a zombie prom is.
"It's just like a normal prom, but you're dead. We will make good drinks, and there will be good company," she said.
For information, visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DewainsofTahlequah.
Tahlequah High School will host Halloween on the Green on Oct. 30 at Cherokee Springs. The four-person scramble will start at 9 a.m. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Mulligans are two for $10. Contests will include the closest to the pin and longest drive. A special prize will go to anyone who gets a hole in one. A four-person team costs $400 and will include lunch. Corporate teams cost $500 and will include a company logo and signage on the hole and social media recognition. For information, contact Nick Baker at 918-207-9016 or BakerN@tahlequahschools.org.
Rockin R Farms is back for its fifth year and is showcasing its corn maze, which this year is in the shape of a farm. Richard Roberts is excited because he was able to acquire a GPS device to help him make his corn maze this year. In previous years, it took one to two weeks to law down the maze. This year, he was able to do it in six hours, and it is as elaborate as ever.
The five-acre farm provides entertainment for the whole family and includes a pumpkin patch, gaming area, petting zoo, slides, hayrack ride, barrel train, corn cannon, a grill, the country store, and more. It is open 2 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring flashlights to take an after-dark walk in the corn maze. Organizers will also be providing live entertainment. They invited Oklahoma Moon to perform on Oct. 2, and they are recruiting entertainment for the rest of the month. Check out the Facebook page for updates at https://www.facebook.com/cornmazeandpumpkinpatch.
On Oct. 15, the NSU Playhouse is hosting the 52-Hour Smartphone Movie Challenge: Halloween Edition. The challenge begins at 3 p.m. Teams will be given a prop and lines of dialog and will be given 52 hours to create a three- to five-minute film using only a smartphone that includes the prop and line, and must be Halloween or horror-themed. Winners will be showcased on the NSU Drama YouTube channel, and will receive a Tahlequah gift basket. For more information and to register, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/475769176712726.
The NSU Alumni Association is going to hold its zombie run on the Oct. 29. Participants will be able to race virtually or run through a course set up around and north of campus. Check-in is at 5 p.m. and the race starts at 6.
