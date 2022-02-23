Based on forecasted weather conditions for Wednesday, Feb. 23, all three NSU campuses will be closed today. All classes and operations will be canceled, including NSU libraries and online classes.
NSU campuses closes today
[mdash] ARDITH DEANNE ROBERTS - 70 of Tahlequah, OK. Homemaker. Died February 19th, 2022 in Tahlequah, OK. Funeral 11:00 am February 23, 2022, Reed Culver Funeral Home. Interment 1:30pm Fort Gibson National Cemetery. Visitation February 22, 2022, 1:00pm - 6:00pm
[mdash] JANICE LOU WINLOCK - age 61 of Tahlequah, OK. Laborer. Died Wednesday, February 16th, 2022 in Tulsa, OK. No Services planned.
[mdash] Elnor Charlene "Charli" Robbins, age 75, nurse aide, a resident of Tahlequah, OK; died February 18, 2022
