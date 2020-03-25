Northeastern State University is canceling or postponing all public events through April 30 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Earth Day events have been canceled, including the poster contest and Dr. Christoper Flavin's Author Talk that was scheduled for April 2.
The American Indian Heritage Committee has determined that given the uncertainty of the timeline in which public events will resume, the 48th Annual Symposium on the American Indian and NSU Powwow will be postponed until April 12-17, 2021. Questions may be directed to tribalstudies@nsuok.edu.
