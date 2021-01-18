Northeastern State University's Spring 2021 Virtual Career & Graduate School Fair will be held on March 3. Hosted by NSU Career Services, the event runs from noon to 2 p.m. through the online career platform Handshake. Although the fair will be held virtually for the safety and protection of students, alumni, employers and organization representatives, there will still be the opportunity to create personal connections.
"Employers can engage with students and alumni during live group sessions or individual meetings. In group sessions, employers can provide an overview of the organization, employment opportunities, the hiring process and so on," said Career Events Specialist Kandra Medlin. "The employers will also be able to host one-on-one sessions with students and alumni."
Employers will be able to see profiles, public resumes, and be able to contact students and-or alumni they engage with at the fair, to follow up. Students and alumni will receive automated pre-fair session recommendations to help them discover new companies.
The deadline for employers to register is Feb. 26. Employers from for-profit, nonprofit, city, local, state and federal government organizations who are recruiting for internships or full-time degreed employment opportunities are invited to attend. Students who are graduating in May 2021, NSU alumni, along with other currently enrolled NSU students who are interested in obtaining an internship or information on continuing education with graduate school programs are invited to attend.
For questions or assistance with registration, contact NSU Career Services at 918-444-3110 or by email careerservices@nsuok.edu.
