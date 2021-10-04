Northeastern State University students, alumni and community members are invited to participate in an upcoming career and teacher fair.
This fall, NSU's Career, Internship & Major Exploration Fair and annual Teacher Fair will combine and take place as a two-day event on Oct. 5 and 6.
The fair will take place virtually on Oct. 5. Interested participants can pre-register to participate in the virtual job fair using Handshake.
Then the fair will continue in-person on Oct. 6 in the University Center ballroom on the Tahlequah campus.
On both days the fair will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fair will be an opportunity for current students, alumni and community members to learn more about internship, employment and graduate school opportunities. In addition, it will be an opportunity for education students to meet with school administrators and discuss future employment opportunities.
NSU Director of Career Services Shannon Schwaebler said there is a very competitive market for teachers with many NSU education students already receiving multiple offers.
"Our intention through merging the two fairs was to provide opportunities even earlier in the semester to those graduating seeking employment in education," Schwaebler said.
"Since we are also merging our major showcase with this event, it is another opportunity to expose undecided students to education as an industry and offer ways to connect with schools in attendance."
Schwaebler encouraged all attendees to dress business casual and have an elevator pitch prepared so they can effectively network with the various organizations in attendance. She said having a resume handy, for example, can be helpful.
"Some organizations are looking for applicants on site and having your resume ready to give is a great way to leave a lasting impression," Schwaebler said. "We encourage attendees to work with our career counselors to get their documents reviewed so they are confident in what they are showcasing on paper at the fair."
All fair information, including a directory of the employers planning to attend, can be found on Handshake or at www.hirensugrads.com. Interested attendees can also reach out to Career Services at careerservices@nsuok.edu or by phone at 918-444-3110 for any questions.
