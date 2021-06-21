Northeastern State University honors two faculty and two staff members every year for their service, efforts to promote NSU’s mission and sense of community and collegiality among their fellow employees.
The 2021 President’s Model the Way faculty honorees are NSU-Broken Arrow professor of social work Dr. Eun-Jun Bang and Benjamin Hay, assistant professor of music at NSU-Tahlequah. Staff honorees are Claudia Voigt, administrative assistant at NSU-Muskogee and Julia Rogers, assistant director at NSU-Broken Arrow maintenance of building and equipment.
Bang has been part of the NSU team for 12 years and works tirelessly to expand the social work program’s effectiveness. Bang’s nominators for the Model the Way award stated his experience, ingenuity, dedication, guidance and insight have proved invaluable at NSU.
Hay has been employed with NSU for four years. His nominators described him as the absolute definition of a role model. They added Hay is kind, thoughtful and goes out of his way to make sure every one of his students understand the materials. He also cares for his students' emotional, mental and physical well-being.
Rogers has been with the institution for three years. Her nominators described her as an excellent example of NSU’s mission of putting others before self, adding she works tirelessly to address problems and promote a sense of community.
Voigt has been an administrative assistant with the university for 21 years. Her nominators for the Model the Way award described her as someone who is always helping in any way she can and creating a welcoming environment on campus.
Recipients were recognized during the Employee Recognition event on April 29. Each honoree receives a $1,000 check from the NSU Foundation and will have their names, photos and bios displayed on a plaque that will reside in the Administration Building.
