Eighteen Broken Arrow High School students will participate in two graduation ceremonies over the next week after successfully completing a program meant to give them a leg up on their postsecondary education journey.
As part of the Dual Credit to College Degree program, a number of Broken Arrow Public School students work toward earning not only their high school diploma but also an associate degree at the same time. In the Broken Arrow community, the program is administered as part of a partnership between Northeastern State University, Broken Arrow Public Schools and Tulsa Community College.
“These programs are only possible because of the close relationship and collaboration between the three institutions, Broken Arrow Public Schools, Tulsa Community College and NSU,” NSU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Debbie Landry said Friday during a special cording ceremony to celebrate the students’ accomplishments in the auditorium at the Northeastern State University Broken Arrow Campus. “We’re pleased that we’ve been able to work together and find ways to make this a success and we look forward to the many cohorts in the future.”
The 18 Broken Arrow students that completed the program this year — double the size of last year’s cohort — will wear the dual blue cords with their caps and gowns as they are celebrated Saturday for completing their associate degree with Tulsa Community College and then again on Thursday for graduating from Broken Arrow High School.
“It's thrilling to help celebrate this cohort of 18 Broken Arrow students that have completed their program here with Tulsa Community College, Broken Arrow Public Schools and Northeastern State University,” Dr. Leigh Goodson, president of Tulsa Community College, said.
Of the students gathered on Friday, all intend to continue their education, including four students who plan to attend NSU.
As part of the Dual Credit to College Degree program in Broken Arrow, students report to the NSU-Broken Arrow campus where they take their high school and college courses and have access to all the resources of the campus such as classrooms, labs, the library and more. Broken Arrow Public School teachers lead the high school classes, while TCC provides instructors for the college courses.
Dr. Kim Garrett, director of high school academies with Broken Arrow Public Schools, said some of the benefits of offering dual credit programs such as this one includes access to a support structure to help students excel and reduce education costs by completing their college level coursework earlier.
“[NSU, Broken Arrow, TCC] have really forged this bond to where we understand our purpose is not only to produce graduates that will go on to lead our community, but to change the face of Broken Arrow and we do that through education,” Dr. Janet Vinson, superintendent of Broken Arrow Public Schools said. “And this is just one example of how we educate our students to go on to what’s next and I’m so very proud.”
