NSU celebrates President’s Leadership Class grads

Twenty-four Oklahoma students were honored as President’s Leadership Class members, as they recently graduated, or will graduate, in December 2022 from Northeastern State University.
The students were chosen as high school seniors after a rigorous review of their leadership and service activities, awards, academic transcript, and college entrance exam scores, letters of recommendation, and an in-person interview by PLC alumni and staff.
NSU President Steve Turner and wife Penny celebrated the President’s Leadership Class graduates at a dinner in April.
Each PLC recipient received a four-year scholarship valued at over $10,000 per year, which included a tuition waiver for up to 18 undergraduate hours, $1,200 towards an on-campus housing option, and a $750 stipend from the NSU Foundation each semester. If they graduated early, these benefits could be applied toward a graduate degree at NSU for the remainder of those four years.
PLC graduating seniors also receive an all-expense-paid trip led by Turner that focuses on our nation’s leadership and history. Destinations have included Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Boston. PLC members must participate and become leaders in campus organizations and/or extracurricular activities, as well as maintain a 3.25 grade point average while at NSU.
Prior PLC alumni have become leaders in state government, optometry, and other healthcare fields, education and business administration, as well as local and community decision makers.
Graduating NSU PLC members include: Bokoshe, Emily Carver; Broken Bow, Brennan Barrick; Fort Gibson, Jeffrey “Blake” Faulkner, Brooke Hatchette, and Meagan Wilcox; Glenpool, Caitlin Urie; Inola, Jackie Barrett and Bailey Edmonds; Midwest City, Hannah Reynolds; Okmulgee, Matthew “Turner” Howk; Oologah, Kenneth “Chase” Vance; Owasso, Heidi Avery; Roland, Kyleigh Harrell; Rose, Audra Cunningham; Sayre, Kelby Wilson; Skiatook, Megan Warren; Stilwell, Timber Hardbarger; Tahlequah, Aspen Ford, Abigail Pack, and Mason Pack; Wagoner, Austin Condict, Lauren Frost; Westville, Caleb Swank; and Wilson, Allyson Neep.
Online applications for the NSU PLC Scholarship open in September and close on Feb. 1. For more information, visit scholarships.nsuok.edu/Freshmen/default.aspx.
