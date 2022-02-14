Northeastern State University first became accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools in 1922, and now, that's been reaffirmed.
Former NSU president William Ford received notification via telegram that the institution earned the coveted accreditation status. It was reported he was "just like a little boy who has just received every single thing he asked for in his letter to Santa Claus."
The campus celebrated with a pep rally to mark the accomplishment. Now, a century later NSU officials are once again celebrating another milestone.
"For 100 years, NSU has been an HLC-accredited institution and we are extremely proud of that," NSU President Steve Turner said. "Our faculty and staff are committed to providing our students with the highest quality education. As Oklahoma's immersive-learning institution we are dedicated to empowering our students, faculty and community to meet the challenges and needs of our region and state through research, service opportunities and academic curriculum."
NSU has maintained continuous accreditation from HLC since it first became accredited. Founded in 1895, HLC is one of six regional institutional accreditors in the United States. Every 10 years, HLC representatives perform an extensive evaluation of the institution, including an on-site visit, to determine whether or not it merits accreditation.
"Accreditation validates that the institution is meeting expected criteria in all aspects of its operations - mission and service to the public, academic programming, finances and resources, governance and administration," Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs and HLC Accreditation Liaison Officer Dr. Pamela Fly said. "NSU constituents and the general public can be assured that all aspects of the educational process - student learning achievements, degree components, course delivery, and student support systems meet state and federal expectations."
Another benefit of an HLC accreditation is access to federal aid to help students cover education costs. In addition, Fly said accreditation also provides NSU students assurance that they are receiving a quality education and employers can have added confidence in selecting NSU graduates as employees.
As part of their latest assessment, HLC representatives highlighted various efforts by the university to empower students, faculty, staff and the community that convinced them the institution is deserving of continued accreditation. This includes the university's continuing efforts to offer academic programs that help meet regional and state workforce needs, NSU's commitment to make education affordable and accessible and institution-wide efforts to provide immersive learning opportunities so students can showcase and refine their skills.
Fly said accreditation is a continuous improvement process and NSU officials are already collecting evidence for the next checkpoint in the accreditation process, a paper-based assurance review.
"Our faculty and staff did exceptional work in preparing materials for this latest review," Turner said. "As we look ahead, NSU can take great pride in knowing the institution has and will continue to provide quality, accessible and affordable educational opportunities to our students."
For additional information on the accreditation process visit hlc.nsuok.edu.
