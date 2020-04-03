Northeastern State University is celebrating four DaVinci award-winning members this year.
The DaVinci Institute, Oklahoma's Creativity Think Tank, selected NSU faculty members Dr. Sapna Das Bradoo, associate professor of biology, and Dr. Richard Hasenauer, assistant professor of mathematics, as DaVinci Fellows for 2020.
Dr. Spence Pilcher, professor of chemistry, was named DaVinci Creativity in Education Fellow.
NSU student Jessica Abuelaileh, a senior elementary education major from Owasso, was named a DaVinci Scholar.
A DaVinci Fellow is named for his or her innovation and creative responses to unique challenges that faculty encounter in a classroom. Positively impacting students, creatively teaching and teaching creativity are all marks of a DaVinci Fellow. Fellows each receive a $1,000 grant for ongoing work that forwards the cause of creativity.
The DaVinci Institute also recognizes promising pre-service teachers as DaVinci Scholars. Scholars are students who are preparing to teach in Oklahoma and who have demonstrated creativity, academic achievement and a commitment to teaching. Awarded students receive $1,000 in their first year of teaching in Oklahoma.
The DaVinci institute is organized exclusively for charitable, scientific and education purposes, more specifically to serve as an Oklahoma think tank whose mission is to promote a statewide creative renaissance through lectures, workshops, professional development, research and advocacy.
