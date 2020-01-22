Northeastern State University’s Center for Tribal Studies has received nearly $70,000 in funding through the Native American Agriculture Fund for its Restoring and Reclaiming Indigenous Agriculture Project.
As part of the project, CTS will host an eight-day intensive training at Camp Sevenstar on Lake Tenkiller to teach aspiring and amateur American Indian farmers about permaculture design with an emphasis on traditional, indigenous practices. Additional training days will be on NSU’s Tahlequah campus.
Participants will strengthen their connection to cultural knowledge as it relates to the development of individual gardens and farms, traditional foods, sustainability and food sovereignty. They’ll also learn about job and economic opportunities related to permaculture design, agritourism and indigenous foods.
CTS has partnered with the American Indian Resource Center, Oklahoma Farmers and Ranchers Association, Pawnee Nation College, Tahlequah Farmers' Market, and the Tahlequah Community Garden for this project.
Participants will have the option of staying on site for the eight-day training at no cost. Meals will be provided for all participants.
The permaculture design curriculum will be supplemented with indigenous knowledge experts on traditional foods, medicine and agricultural practices. American Indian participants who successfully complete the 10-day course will receive a $500 stipend. There is an application and selection process for the full training. The training dates are March 7, March 14-21 and March 28.
Information sessions will be held on Jan. 30 and Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Cherokee Casino in the Chota Conference Center. To RSVP to attend the information sessions on Jan 30 and Feb 12, visit tinyurl.com/indigenousfood. RSVP is strongly encouraged.
For questions or for application information, contact the Center for Tribal Studies at 918-444-4350 or tribalstudies@nsuok.edu, or Project Director Dr. Tiffanie Hardbarger at ord@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.