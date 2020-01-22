Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

A mix of rain and freezing rain this evening...changing to all rain. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

A mix of rain and freezing rain this evening...changing to all rain. Low 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 80%.