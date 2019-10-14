The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation has announced that Northeastern State University's College of Education is one of 13 providers from nine states and Puerto Rico that were recognized for leadership and commitment to continuous improvement.
Recipients of the Frank Murray Leadership Recognition are selected from the pool of Educator Preparation Providers that earned CAEP accreditation in the previous year. These institutions provided evidence and demonstrated data trends with no stipulations for areas for improvement. Providers selected advance equity and excellence in educator preparation through the purposeful use of self-study procedures and evidence-based reporting that assure quality and support with continuous improvement to strengthen P-12 learning. These EPPs have a mission driving their continuous improvement inquiry, use assessments that are relevant to the topic being informed and consequentially, show the reliability and validity of the evidence provided for accreditation and have quality assurance capacities that inform their knowledge and address questions about relationships in the data.
"It was an honor to represent NSU at the annual CEAP Conference in Washington, D.C. I believe that the College of Education at NSU continues to embody the commitment to continual change and leadership as recognized by the Frank Murray Leadership Award," said Dr. Tracy Thompson, assistant dean of the College of Education. "This has been a great opportunity for us to ensure that we are offering our students a great experience in our Teacher Education Program and to help better prepare them for entrance into the teaching profession."
CAEP Accreditation serves the dual purposes of accountability and continuous improvement. The CAEP accreditation process evaluates the performance of providers and focuses particularly on whether candidates will be prepared, by completion, for the challenging responsibilities that educators face in America's classrooms. Currently, more than 800 educator preparation providers participate in the CAEP Accreditation system, including many previously accredited through former standards. CAEP is the only educator preparation provider recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation.
"We were very excited and honored to hear that we received this national recognition for educator preparation," said Dean of the College of Education Dr. Vanessa Anton. "This is a multi-year continuing improvement process toward meeting rigorous standards by showing valid and reliable evidence. Education faculty, staff, students and administrators were all engaged in the work, and I am so proud of what has been accomplished to ensure that our teacher candidates receive a quality education and practical, relevant experience. This is the first time we have gone through the accreditation process with CAEP, and we couldn't have hoped for better results."
