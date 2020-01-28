For the first time, all three endowed chairs in the Northeastern State University College of Education will be filled by different faculty members this semester.
Each chair has unique goals that will benefit the college and the community.
"We are so excited and grateful for this opportunity to serve our students, faculty and the community," said College of Education Dean Dr. Vanessa Anton. "These three faculty are dedicated professionals who have a long history of utilizing their strengths and creativity to serve others."
Dr. Kelli Carney will serve as the Eddings Endowed Chair of Recruitment and Retention in Education. Her focus will be to build and cultivate partnerships with schools and community groups in order to support recruitment and retention of education students.
Carney is an associate professor in the Department of Educational Leadership and a faculty member in the Library Media and Information Technology graduate program. She has 20 years of education experience, including service as an elementary teacher and school librarian.
Dr. Kurt Thomas Choate will serve as the Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority Endowed Chair of Faculty Development and College Excellence. His focus will be to oversee grant and research development within the college. He'll build relationships on behalf of the college, become a liaison between the college and the university grant office, and serve as point person for the college's research projects.
Choate is an associate professor in the Department of Psychology and Counseling within the College of Education. He's a licensed psychologist and serves on the Oklahoma State Board of Examiners of Psychologists.
Dr. Tobi Thompson will serve as the Dr. Susan E. Brackett Endowed Chair of Reading. Her focus will be to ensure area children have opportunities to improve their reading skills by facilitating tutoring opportunities, supporting a lectureship series to bring experts to NSU, and providing post-graduation support to in-service teachers.
Thompson is director of the Cappi Wadley Reading and Technology Center and teaches courses in reading and literacy. Prior to NSU, she taught English for 16 years and holds National Board Certification.
Receptions are planned in Broken Arrow and Tahlequah to introduce the three new chairs to the community. The Broken Arrow reception will be Feb. 4, 4:30-6 p.m., in the Visitors' Center Gallery on the first floor of the NSUBA administration building. The Tahlequah reception will be Feb. 6, 4:30-6 p.m., in the Cappi Wadley Reading and Technology Center on the third floor of Bagley Hall.
For information, call 918-444-3742.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.