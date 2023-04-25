As the all-important day approaches, prospective Northeastern State University graduates are preparing for NSU’s Spring 2023 commencement ceremonies.
NSU will be recognizing over 900 graduating students this year at the five ceremonies, set to take place May 5-8. And many are looking forward to that potentially life-altering event.
“I am preparing for graduation in many ways, but I think the most important one is finishing out my journey as an undergraduate as strongly as I started it with my 4.0 GPA,” said Tiffany Reece, a NSU political science major with a double minor in American Indian studies and legal studies. “I am also preparing by looking for a job in a law office. Right now, I am in the process of sitting down for interviews, so hopefully I will enter the workforce in a legal position soon.”
Reece chose to pursue her education at NSU in 2019, due to the proximity to her family and hometown of Keys, and the affordable tuition rate. After graduation, she plans to take a year off for the Law School Admission Test, and hopes to work in a law or tribal law office.
“My time at NSU has been epic. I learned so much from my professors, advisers, and friends that I could never possibly put them all down here,” said Reece. “However, the most important thing I learned is to never doubt my capabilities. I did things I never through I could do.”
She organized a grassroots campaign for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women awareness for Dr. Cheryl Van Den Handel’s feminism and social activism class. She researched and drafted a project about the legality of the Indian Child Welfare Act for Dr. Christopher Weaver’s Race and Politics class.
“I also got to research and present over the 1831 Supreme Court case Cherokee Nation v. Georgia and its impact on tribal sovereignty for Dr. Alex Cole’s Constitutional Law I class,” Reece said. “Overall, my experience showed me that I can do anything I set my mind to. It also helps when you have amazing professors who are willing to work with you on things you’re passionate about.”
In fall 2024, Reece hopes to attend law school to get a juris doctorate in Federal Indian Law, and is considering attending Tulsa University Law School and Arkansas University Law School.
Ceremonies will take place Friday, May 5 at 4 p.m. at the NSU Center for Performing Arts in Tahlequah for the Oklahoma College of Optometry; May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the NSU Event Center in Tahlequah for the College of Liberal Arts; Saturday, May 6, at the NSU Event Center in Tahlequah at 9:30 a.m. for the Gregg Wadley College of Science and Health Professions, and at 1:30 p.m. for the College of Business and Technology and College of Education; and Monday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the ORU Mabee Center in Tulsa for all NSU-Broken Arrow colleges.
Lexi Morgan, an NSU student set to receive her bachelor’s degree in nutritional sciences and minor in prehealth, has plans to obtain her doctorate degree in physical therapy. Morgan has been a student at NSU for the past four years.
“My time at NSU has impacted me greatly, as it has set me up for further success and career opportunities that will lead me to higher potential earnings,” said Morgan. “I chose NSU because it allowed for the college experience while still allowing me to be close to home, as family is very important to me.”
Morgan said NSU was an easy choice for her, as she grew up in Pryor and the proximity to her hometown and the small-town feel of the campus allowed her to grow into an independent individual, while also having her family’s support nearby.
Graduates and guests will be addressed by Trae Ratliff, 2022 Outstanding Young Alumnus; President’s Award for Community Service recipient Dwight Birdwell; and 2022 Distinguished Alumnae Danna Fowble.
Birdwell is scheduled to to speak May 5 at 6:30 p.m., while Ratliff is set to speak May 6 at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Fowble will be addressing those at the May 8 ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
For more information on the NSU Spring 2023 Commencement, go to www.nsuok.edu/Commencement/default.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.