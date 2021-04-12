Northeastern State University will celebrate the hard work of more than 1,200 graduates at commencement ceremonies planned for this May.
Tahlequah and Muskogee graduates will be recognized at the NSU Event Center on May 7 and 8. Broken Arrow graduates will be celebrated at the Mabee Center on May 10.
Commencement ceremonies will be conducted in person, with limited attendance. Each graduating student may have two guests attend their commencement ceremony. Limiting the guests to two per graduate will provide for adequate space to ensure social distancing.
Among other safety protocols in place during the ceremonies, the facilities will be cleaned and sanitized between ceremonies to help protect guests and the NSU family. All ceremonies will be held indoors and masks are required.
Graduating students will need to order their tickets in advance by preregistering their invited guests. Details outlining the preregistration process will be released on the NSU Commencement website by April 15.
Ceremonies will also be live streamed to accommodate family and friends of graduates who are unable to attend. Ceremony dates and times are as follows:
Tahlequah and Muskogee students in the College of Education will walk at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 7, and then, at 7, will be the Graduate College and Oklahoma College of Optometry.
The schedule for Saturday, May 8 will be: 9 a.m., College of Business & Technology; 1 p.m., College of Liberal Arts; and 5 p.m., Gregg Wadley College of Science & Health Professions.
The Broken Arrow ceremony at the Mabee Center for all colleges is set for Monday, May 10, at 6 p.m.
For more information about the upcoming commencement ceremonies visit www.nsuok.edu/Commencement.
