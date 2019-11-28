Students will take to the stage Dec. 14 as Northeastern State University holds fall 2019 Commencement ceremonies in the NSU Event Center on the Tahlequah campus.
The College of Business and Technology and College of Liberal Arts ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the College of Education and Gregg Wadley College of Science and Health Professions ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.
NSU 2019 Distinguished Alumna Dr. Lahoma Schultz will be the guest speaker for both the morning and afternoon ceremonies.
NSU will be livestreaming the commencement ceremonies on Facebook so relatives and friends who are unable to attend can still be involved. Commencement videos will be available upon completion of captioning.
For more information, visit www.nsuok.edu/commencement.
