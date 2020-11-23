Graduate candidates will take to the stage Dec. 11 and 12 as Northeastern State University holds fall 2020 Commencement ceremonies in the NSU Event Center on the Tahlequah campus.
On Dec. 11, the College of Education will begin at 4 p.m., and master’s graduates from all colleges will begin at 7 p.m. On Dec. 12, the College of Business & Technology will begin at 9 a.m.; the Gregg Wadley College of Science & Health Professions will begin at 11:30 a.m.; and the College of Liberal Arts will begin at 2:30 p.m.
NSU 2020 Outstanding Young Alumnus, banker and former legislator Eric Proctor will be the guest speaker for both of Friday’s ceremonies; and Kimberly Teehee, NSU 2020 Distinguished Alumna and Cherokee Nation congressional delegate, will serve as the guest speaker on Saturday.
NSU has increased the number of ceremonies for the fall commencement in order to maintain proper social distancing guidelines for safety. Masks will be worn throughout the ceremonies and only graduate candidates and a limited number of NSU faculty and staff will be present at the event.
NSU will be livestreaming the commencement ceremonies on Facebook at facebook.com/NSURiverHawks so relatives and friends can watch safely yet still be involved. Commencement videos will be available upon completion of captioning.
For more information and link to the virtual commencement, visit www.nsuok.edu/commencement.
