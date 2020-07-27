Northeastern State University is on track to reopen with updates to protocols being considered each day.
For the past couple of weeks, many NSU students and staff have been concerned that previously released reopening plans weren’t enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
In an attempt to make a change, two petitions circulated on social media sites, asking NSU administration to be stricter. One focused on a mask mandate, while the other pushed for online instruction instead of a return to the buildings for classes.
Billy Mack, an NSU senior, believes that these guidelines could use an update.
“I believe NSU should reconsider the guidelines with reopening,” said Mack. “Regardless of the health of the staff, students and faculty, NSU should give everyone the option to make their own decision when it comes to work and class. The less face-to-face time we have, the less of a risk we put each other in.”
Hannah Fell, also an NSU senior, shares similar thoughts with Mack. She believes that a change to the guidelines can stop things from getting worse.
“I signed the petition because I believe Tahlequah is in a good place right now to be proactive and make these changes before things can get worse. We need to be cautious and take this seriously," said Fell. "I feel like NSU’s guidelines are not good enough right now. We shut down campus when the cases in Cherokee County were almost non-existent, but now that they’re rising, they want to open back up. It doesn’t make sense to me, that’s why I signed it.”
On July 27, NSU President Steve Turner issued a statement to the NSU community which makes masks or face coverings mandatory beginning Aug. 3 on all campuses for faculty, staff, students, contractors, volunteers and visitors.
"The significant increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past 10 days in our state and region and specifically, the increases in Tahlequah, Muskogee and Broken Arrow requires action. We must do everything humanly possible to have a successful and safe fall semester,” said Turner. “Wearing a mask shows respect for others and helps protect the entire NSU community and the good citizens of communities where our three campuses are located. Likewise, the communities where our campuses are located have a responsibility to do everything possible to protect the health and safety of our students and employees.”
Masks or approved face coverings must be worn when in enclosed public and common areas on NSU campuses and outdoors when physical distancing is not easily maintained, unless an exception is met. Masks should be worn in combination with other measures, such as strict physical distancing and proper handwashing, according to the statement.
According to the Employee Return-to-Campus Protocol and Process for Managing Positive COVID Cases document, which is fluid and is subject to change, NSU will have available to all employees and students NSU-branded face masks prior to the start of the fall semester. These masks are washable and reusable. Employees may wear their own clean, well-maintained and professional face mask brought from home instead of the NSU-branded mask if they choose.
Additional information about mask-wearing and potential exceptions to wearing a mask will be provided by NSU no later than 5 p.m. Friday, July 31, according to Turner's statement.
“We are all in this together, and I hope we can all do more to protect our families, friends, co-workers and neighbors,” said Turner. “Thank you for your commitment to the health and safety of our community as we collectively confront this public health crisis. There will be better days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.