Northeastern State University has made further adjustments due to a recent update from state health officials and Gov. Kevin Stitt, as all non-essential businesses are to be closed through April 30.
"I understand this extension may cause some additional stress, however, we must acknowledge this amendment will assist the NSU family and Oklahomans with social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19," said President Steve Turner.
NSU will continue to close down as many buildings as possible through April 30 to eliminate the need for regular custodial services.
Computer labs are available for students between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the following locations: Tahlequah, Webb Tower 307; and Broken Arrow, Business and Technology 137.
A Wi-Fi hotspot covering the parking lot of the Webb Tower is now available. Students can access the internet in this location by connecting to the network labeled "NSU-ParkingLot."
All summer courses will move to an online learning environment. If conditions improve and NSU can safely offer face-to-face or blended courses during the summer session, course options will be communicated by May 15.
A commencement ceremony will take place virtually on Saturday, May 9 at 10 a.m. Students will also have an opportunity to participate in a December commencement ceremony. Students graduating this spring will receive further information.
"I am encouraged by the commitment to learning demonstrated by our students and the adaptability of our faculty and staff. Your efforts have kept our institution nimble and well-positioned to provide a high-quality education while protecting the health and well-being of our NSU community," said Turner. "Thank you for your support and the kindness you have shown to one another. With all of us working together, we will get through this."
NSU updates due to COVID-19 are available at https://offices.nsuok.edu/studentaffairs/Coronavirus.
For the latest CDC update, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.
