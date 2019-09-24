Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.