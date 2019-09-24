Northeastern State University is fortunate to have several privately funded scholarships. Scholarships are critical elements in the affordability equation for many of our students and their families. To all of our donors, thank you for making a difference in the lives of students.
One scholarship program that I am involved with regularly is the President's Leadership Class. The PLC program was started in 1974 as a way to attract talented students who did not qualify for federal financial aid. At the encouragement of President Roger C. Collier, a local businessman and chairman of Northeastern's Foundation, Maurice Box, worked with civic clubs in seven counties to identify the inaugural "Class" of 10 freshmen. Each nominee had to have a minimum GPA of 3.0, be ranked in the upper quarter of their class, and involved in extracurricular activities in their school and community. The 10 students selected received a scholarship of $1,400 to cover tuition, room, board, books, and other expenses.
For 45 years, the PLC program has attracted outstanding high school graduates who become engaged leaders in all aspects of campus life. This year's class of 25 students is no exception.
Although hundreds of PLC students, four formally installed presidents, three acting/interim presidents, and PLC advisors have come and gone, there is one constant that remains unchanged, the Annual PLC Fish Fry. This constant is a beloved tradition that unites each class. On Monday, Sept. 16, just as we have done for the past 45 years, we welcomed the new freshmen to the NSU PLC family. They were joined by sophomore, junior, and senior scholarship recipients who look forward to this annual event. As is customary, the freshmen class provided their unique version of entertainment for all to enjoy.
The most impressive part of the PLC Fish Fry is the fact that two gentlemen from Tahlequah have made the tradition possible through their labor of love. For 45 years, Jack Reese and Leonard "Doc" Wilkins have caught the fish, cleaned and filleted the fish, battered and fried the fish, and made sure the fish are ready to be served at the designated time. Both of these men will tell you they do all of this because of what NSU did for them. And it's not like they have an abundance of idle time on their hands. Both are successful businessmen. Jack is our neighbor on the south side of the campus where he has owned and operated an insurance company for approximately 57 years, and Doc, an optometrist, has been seeing patients for 51 years. Doc also served as a regent for the Board of Regents for Oklahoma Colleges (now the Regional University System of Oklahoma) from April 1991 to April 1997. RUSO is the governing board for NSU.
Jack and Doc are considered "legends" by decades of PLC graduates. These gentlemen have continued the tradition because of what NSU did for them; however, NSU is exceedingly grateful for all that they do for us. The Annual PLC Fish Fry is a wonderful tradition that is made possible because these men care enough to give of their time and energy to support students. Although they are not interested in recognition, it seems appropriate to say "thank you" for 45 years of service. We hope Jack and Doc continue to catch and cook fish for years to come.
Speaking of traditions, we invite Tahlequah and the surrounding communities to join us for our 95th Homecoming Parade on Saturday, Sept. 28. The parade begins at 11 a.m., and is followed by RiverHawks Football competing against the Missouri Western Griffons at 2p.m. at Doc Wadley Stadium, and the Emerald Ball at 6 p.m. in the University Center.
Steve Turner is the president of Northeastern State University.
