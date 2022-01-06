NSU Continuing Ed's array now mostly online

Northeastern State University is recruiting residents to take classes through its Continuing Education program.
Unlike traditional college, continuing education is a space where anyone can sign up to take a class to acquire a skill or even start a hobby. Some courses are affiliated with a certificate, and others can be taken because the student wants to learn something new.
NSU offers classes in business communications, data analytics, entrepreneurship, financial essentials, business management, music, education, health care, human resources, leisure, management and leadership, marketing, technology, test prep, criminal justice, and more.
“It reaches the vast markets of the workforce and even the high school work force. For seasoned adults, it can train them and upscale them. It will prepare them for career employment; there are job-shadowing opportunities,” said Eloy A. Chavez, dean of NSU's College of Extended Learning and Continuing Education.
Continuing Education exists to provide learners a path to better themselves in their career.
“We also have classes, if you want to pick up a skill or hobby or learn something new,” said Andrew McCarty, Continuing Education program coordinator.
Since the start of the pandemic, the college has moved most of its classes online.
Students range from high school age to retirees. NSU offers test prep for the ACT and music classes and other classes to pass the time.
:If the individual is in high school and there is a place to upscale their skills, we are there for them. It is a click-and-learn environment,” said McCarty.
Currently, there is a teacher shortage in the high schools, so teacher prep courses are among NSU’s most popular continuing education classes.
“This is because more of these students skew younger because they graduated from college and they are going to take their certification course. It helps on the test to do better to make sure they pass,” said McCarty.
They are also offering an advanced placement summer institute for those who teach AP courses, wherein they learn new strategies for teaching advanced placement classes. There's also a supply chain course, which is popular.
“We have a crime scene investigator course. We've had a few people sign up with that. We partner with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. That is in our Broken Arrow Class. It is doing well this year,” said McCarty.
Those who are interested in acquiring skills to become certified public accountants can take Continuing Education classes.
They are also looking for teachers interested in lending their expertise.
“For those who want to teach, it is a community-based opportunity. You can share your knowledge if you are passionate, knowledgeable of your skill. Any credentials would be helpful; we’ll take a look at that,” said Chavez.
For more information, call 918-444-4610 or 918-449-6527.
