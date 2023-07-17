Northeastern State University Continuing Education offers hundreds of classes online for skill, personal, and workforce development.
Dr. Eloy Chávez, dean of the NSU College of Extended Learning, said over 500 Continuing Education online courses are available. Many offer certifications and different kinds of credits – like American Council of Education credits – and badges.
“Our online programs are basically global for anybody who can participate,” said Chávez.
Online course offerings are diverse and include, but are not limited to: Taking Better Photographs; Advanced Grammar For Copy Editor; Retail Math Basics; Current Trends in Nonprofit Management; Starting an Online Store; and Work from Home: Work-Life Balance. Several programs are new.
“One of our new programs that we are just launching is the Frontline Managers program for all those new aspiring workforce managers out there. That program is a certificate and deals with supervision, coaching, communication, work-life balance, organizational culture, team collaboration, leadership styles, time management, progressive discipline, practical applications,” said Chávez. “We really feel the gap as part of our mission here at NSU for the workforce. So it’s not just for some hobbies and skill development [or] personal development, but for workforce development.”
NSU Continuing Education has offered online courses for the past five years.
“Our program delivery has increased [and] our program quality is always building because every individual out there has different needs,” he said. “Many of our certificate programs, you can freeze the learning because life does happen and they them come back to it and we will continue the learning.”
Chávez said these online courses are suitable for everyone.
“Our programs can fit anyone’s needs at any age level, at any skill level,” he said. “If they need assistance with online learning, if they feel a bit apprehensive – which many of us do, like myself sometimes – we are willing to help them through.”
Chávez said all instructors are very sensitive to the new online learner and can work with these individuals.
Learn more
To check out the various online offerings for Continuing Education, go to https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/default.aspx.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.