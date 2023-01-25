Northeastern State University’s College of Extended Learning has released its spring 2023 Continuing Education course catalog.
“A continuing education course can help you pursue a new goal, a career change or just help you learn a new skill that you have been putting off,” said NSU Coordinator for Continuing Education Anthony McCarty. “We have courses that cover everything from home fitness and personal safety to certificates in child care, small business management or Microsoft Office skills.”
A new offering is the Child Care Training Certificate. As part of this course students will complete 160 hours of training focused on the growth and development of young children, the impact of family and community on children, child care professionalism, effective program planning and administration, safety, health, and nutrition of young children, student and program assessment, and child guidance.
McCarty said the college also offers corporate training opportunities, which although not in the catalog, are an option for business owners. He said courses cover soft skills, which are often not covered by normal education. Topics include critical thinking, job search skills, customer service, working across generations, servant leadership and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.
“These courses allow a business to contact us and have us do the leg work of providing instructors and curriculum to train their employers,” said McCarty. “The in-person component allows for more specialization to the business so if there is a specific area, say customer service, that their employees need to focus on we can focus on those situations rather than just giving an overview of customer service in general.”
For more information about NSU’s Continuing Education course offerings, visit www.nsuok.edu/ce or call 918-444-4610.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.