The Northeastern State University Police and CREOKS Health Services have partnered to provide technology for officers to connect students to a mental health professional in real time.
CREOKS is a nonprofit organization that provides health, wellness and social services. Through the donation of two iPads and connection to mental health professionals, CREOKS and NSU provide a faster response for students in need.
“In the past, officers would take the student to the ER to be evaluated, which often takes hours,” Patti Buhl, director of Public Safety and chief of NSU Police, said. “Using this technology prevents students, and officers, from having to sit at the ER for extended periods of time. It allows the student privacy that going to the ER does not.”
Mental health professionals make the determination regarding further treatment for the person in crisis.
“The ability to connect our students with mental health professionals in this manner has been a huge benefit for everyone involved,” Buhl said.
