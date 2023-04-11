Northeastern State University will mark the 40th anniversary of the NSU Playhouse with a performance of Arsenic and Old Lace — the first play ever presented on the playhouse stage.
Shows will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the NSU Playhouse from April 19 to 22.
The production will celebrate the traditions of NSU Drama by bringing in a variety of NSU drama alumni to participate in the show alongside current faculty and students.
“With the recent passing of CH Parker, a former instructor of theatre and the 2021 loss of Charles Seat, longtime director of theatre at NSU, it is vital that we make sure the history and institutional knowledge of our program is passed on to the new generations of NSU Drama students,” Assistant Dean of the College of Liberal Arts at NSU and theater professor Dr. Robyn Pursley said “We think the best way to do that is to connect current students with alumni in the place where it all happens, our NSU Playhouse. I am so excited for our students to experience this production and to have the chance to learn about the legacy that they are inheriting.”
Headlining the show is New York-based actor and NSU Drama alum Christopher Harrod, playing Dr. Einstein. Joining Harrod is Idaho-based actor and NSU Drama alum Jeremy Kendall. Current NSU Drama faculty are also playing roles in the show, including Pursley and professor Chris Miller. Also joining are regional NSU drama alumni Amanda Ray, Joseph Macias, and Kennedy Sloan.
The show is directed by Associate Professor of Drama and NSU alum Dr. Scott Pursley.
Tickets are free to NSU students if they call the box office to reserve their seat. Non-students can secure a ticket with a $10 donation to the NSU Foundation’s drama fund. Proceeds will go towards scholarships for drama students.
Students can secure tickets by calling 918-444-4500, and non-students can donate and receive tickets at GoRiverHawksTickets.com.
