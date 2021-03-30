NSU eager to hold Symposium on the American Indian

After being postponed last year due to COVID-19, the 48th Annual Symposium on the American Indian at Northeastern State University is set to run April 12-17. While things will still be different, everyone involved is excited to put together the first virtual Symposium in the history of the event.
“We are going virtual for the first time in 48 years,” said Sara Barnett, director of the Center for Tribal Studies. “With the virtual platform we have also decided to extend the presentations over the course of the week rather than condensing them to three days. We hope this will allow participants to join more sessions, since we will only offer one session at a time.”
The Symposium initially began in 1972 when a group of Native American lecturers presented at NSU’s campus. This laid the groundwork for what the event has become today, which features different things alongside the lectures.
“The annual Symposium will offer film screenings, keynote speakers and presentations,” said Barnett. “The event will conclude with a virtual powwow. Each year, the speakers selected are centered on a specific theme; this year, that theme is Visionaries of Indian Country. The theme acknowledges that American Indians carry with them the knowledge, traditions, and language of their ancestors as they serve as leaders within their family, tribe, and community.”
The symposium regularly attracts visitors from all across the United States, with more and more international visitors coming every year. All of the advancements and improvements throughout the last 48 years have allowed for the event to transfer from a single day event to an entire week's worth of content.
“We are incredibly excited to finally kick off this event,” said Barnett. “We have a great lineup of keynote speakers and session presenters, and hope that individuals will join us on Zoom and share feedback about the experience with the virtual format. We want to thank our sponsors, including the Oklahoma Humanities Council, Oklahoma Arts Council, Cherokee Casino in Tahlequah, the Chickasaw Nation, Dr. Hank and Jeannie Van Veen, and the NSU Native American Support Center and College of Liberal Arts for their support.”
To register for the event and to get more information, visit www.nsuok.edu/symposium. Registration is not required, but will allow the registrant to receive information for next year’s event.
