Northeastern State University’s early childhood education degree has been ranked No. 27 out of 85 by Discover Early Childhood EDU as the most affordable bachelor’s degree.
“The early childhood program prepares students to work in diverse and inclusive early childhood settings and demonstrate cultural competence and sensitivity as early childhood practitioners in grades PreK-3,” said Dr. Anita Ede, program chair. “Coursework is taught by experienced faculty who integrate a strong theoretical foundation in early childhood with practical hands-on experiences in the classroom.”
Graduates are prepared to work with administrators, community members and parents. For more information on NSU’s early childhood education degree, contact the College of Education at coe.nsuok.edu or call 918-444-3700.
