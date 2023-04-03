For the third year in a row, Northeastern State University has been recognized as a military-friendly institution.
NSU earned a silver 2023-’24 Military Friendly School designation for its continued efforts to support veterans and their families. For 2022-’23, NSU also earned a silver designation.
“NSU’s continued silver Military Friendly School designation represents our commitment to supporting veterans in every way we possibly can,” said NSU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Debbie Landry. “We pursue updated training information on services and benefits wherever possible, and we have continued to make improvements to our various spaces dedicated to honoring our veterans. The legacy of those who have served here at NSU is special and important to our mission and our community.”
Landry said NSU updated some furnishings and added more convenience items to the veterans’ lounge on the Tahlequah campus last year. She added the improvements were funded by the NSU Foundation.
NSU also partnered with Operation Freedom Outdoors in 2022 to host a friendly fishing tournament for students and veterans.
Operation Freedom Outdoors’ mission is to support veterans by getting them involved in outdoor activities, like fishing and hunting, as a way to help those struggling with isolation and combating suicide and other mental issues. As part of the inaugural tournament, veterans were paired with members of the NSU fishing team, as they competed in a friendly bass fishing tournament at Lake Tenkiller.
“It was such a pleasure to see veterans and students fellowship together,” said NSU Vice President for University Relations Dan Mabery. “It was a rewarding experience for all involved. We look forward to reconnecting with veterans again on the water this year and growing what has been a unique experience for our students to connect with service members.”
The tournament will return to Lake Tenkiller on April 22. For more information and to register for the event, contact OFO at 918-706-4717 or operationfreedomoutdoors@gmail.com.
NSU also welcomed renowned fighter pilot, author, and motivational speaker Captain Charlie Plumb to headline its 2022 Veterans Salute Program.
Retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson was also a special guest at the 2022 Veterans Salute Program, where he performed the National Anthem. The program encouraged attendees to not only celebrate and give thanks to veterans during this time of year, but also to learn from their knowledge and talents gained during their years of service.
The program was made free to attend to the community thanks to the support of the Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers, Inc., the NeoHealth Touching Lives Foundation, and NSU.
Veterans and their family members continue to have access to a variety of services and support through the Veterans Service Office at NSU.
Since 2012 NSU has participated in the Voluntary Education Partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense. This partnership allows the university to participate in the Military Tuition Assistance Program, which serves veterans and their dependents. NSU also participates in the U.S. Department of Defense’s Yellow Ribbon Program, which provides tuition supplements for certain Veterans Affairs tuition programs.
To learn more about veterans services at NSU, visit www.nsuok.edu/veterans or the NSU Veterans Services office in the upper-level CASE building on the Tahlequah campus. Office hours are Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Interested individuals can also contact NSU Veterans Service Coordinator Maggie Danner at 918-444-2204 or email veterans@nsuok.edu.
