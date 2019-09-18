NSU EM head gets certifications

Northeastern State University Emergency Manager Andi Smith completed the Emergency Management Academy, July 29-Aug. 9, and received State Emergency Manager Certification, Aug. 13.
The Emergency Management Institute Basic Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland, supports the early careers of emergency managers through a training experience combining knowledge and practice. The academy provides a solid foundation upon which to build further studies and sound decisions.
"By attending the National Emergency Management Academy, I was provided the knowledge and skills needed to adapt and overcome the obstacles our campus faces as it pertains to safety and security," Smith said.
Smith also received her State Emergency Manager Certification at the State Emergency Management Conference in Norman this summer. In addition to receiving her certification, she presented at the conference about the Youth CERT Camp she helped organize on the NSU Tahlequah campus in mid-July.
"Andi's training at the Emergency Management Institute provides her with additional in-depth training for emergency management planning and operations. Further, the state certification indicates another level of skill and professionalism." said NSU Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Patti Buhl. "Andi also helped coordinate the Youth CERT Camp on our Tahlequah campus which was well received. Andi had a very busy and productive summer."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.