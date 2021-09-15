NSU enrollment dips slightly, but campus activities on the upswing

Northeastern State University’s fall enrollment is down compared to the previous two years, but students have noticed a more active Tahlequah campus these first few weeks.
Overall enrollment across all NSU campuses for the fall semester totaled 7,006 students, dropping 3.9 percent from fall 2020. In 2019, before the pandemic, 7,517 students were enrolled. However, the school reported a 15 percent increase in graduate students this semester compared to this time last year; the number of first-time college freshmen was up by 3.6 percent; and the number of students living on campus rose from 1,062 in 2020 to 1,077.
“NSU students have repeatedly expressed a desire for a more traditional, immersive, face-to-face college instruction experience and the institution remains committed to providing that educational atmosphere as safely as possible,” said NSU President Steve Turner.
COVID-19 has limited in-person events and visits over the past year. Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Jerrid Freeman said the circumstances made this one of the most difficult years to recruit, but the institution made a push with digital marketing efforts and mailers to connect with students it could not meet in person.
“We also offered three times the events we have done in previous years, and offered those events in person and virtually,” Freeman said. “We really wanted to do whatever it took to get the information about all the things NSU has to offer to students so they could make the best decision in their next steps.”
To prevent the spread of COVID, public schools, colleges and universities throughout the country conducted virtual learning. It slowed things down on college campuses, and although the U.S. has been seeing a surge in Delta variant cases, the local NSU campus seems busier to students.
“It feels like there are more people on campus,” said Phoenix Walker, a senior at NSU. “Last year, I was only on campus for the first semester. The second semester I did all online, but it feels like there’s more people here.”
Many students are still taking online courses. According to Executive Director of Institutional Effectiveness Dr. Julie Sawyer, a total of 5,251 students were enrolled in one or more classes designated as online, or designated as virtual class meeting – with classes being held over Zoom. Among those, 646 are enrolled in one or more of the virtual class meeting classes.
Walker said she enjoys taking the online classes, compared to ones that require Zoom meetings.
“I preferred the virtual learning, specifically if we’re not having to Zoom into a class. It gives me a better opportunity to work on stuff when I can, rather than having to work on it before a certain time,” Walker said.
However, virtual learning creates challenges for some students more than others. Lucian Baxter, a graphics design major, said it depends on the course.
“For more of the art-based classes, it’s a lot easier to be in person so you can critique in an active [atmosphere],” Baxter said. “But I do prefer the online classes with the Zoom meetings.”
With the university forced to expand its infrastructure to allow virtual learning, many of those same modes of student support are still in place, although NSU is working to ensure the traditional college experience is also available.
Students should notice an improved website presence and services, along with an NSU app that serves as a one-stop location to get information and conduct important business. Freeman said NSU is seeking to minimize emails and allow students to specialize the information they want to receive daily.
“We also added an outside basketball court and a 9-hole disc golf course on the Tahlequah campus for students to utilize for physical fitness and a refresh of the mind,” Freeman said.
NSU has a variety of locations and people from which to receive academic advice. The library, tutoring locations, HawkReach Counseling Services, Career Services and other support systems are in place to help students succeed. But Freeman said NSU can “never overemphasize the importance of the students' relationship with their faculty and advisers.”
“The relationship with the faculty member can be vital for success in the class, but also they can help students find avenues for internships, connections for jobs, letters of recommendation, and just support in life and in their academic journey,” he said.
