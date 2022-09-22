NSU ensembles to perform wide range of genres

This semester at Northeastern State University, several music ensembles have scheduled performances of modern, classic, and traditional pieces, as well as the "greatest hits" for audiences to enjoy.
Jazz Band Director Mike Cameron listed several upcoming concerts for the ensemble. This include performances on Oct. 27 at the NSU Jazz Lab; Nov. 10 at the Low Down Jazz Club in downtown Tulsa; Nov. 16 at the NSU Jazz Lab; and Nov. 29 for “Good Yule” at the NSU Jazz Lab.
“We will be playing big band and small-group jazz compositions, both modern and classic,” said Cameron. “We will be preparing music by alto saxophonist and composer Miguel Zenon for the Green Country Jazz Festival this spring.”
The University/Community Chorus will also be performing at “Good Yule” on Nov. 29, and their first full concert performance will be on Dec. 2 at the Center for the Performing Arts.
Interim Director of Bands and Low Brass Dr. Joseph Bello mentioned an upcoming Wind Ensemble concert on Oct. 26, as well as Nov. 29 and 30.
“Our first concert features traditional wind repertoire, along with a newer wind piece by a diverse composer, Viet Cuong [who is] LGBTQ and an Asian Pacific Islander,” said Bello.
Dr. Whitney Myers, associate professor of Voice and Opera Workshop, said her event has a performance this semester.
“Our performance is on Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. The performance will be at the NSU Jazz Lab," she said. "The Opera Workshop will be presenting greatest hits from the '50s through the 2000s."
Myers said the audience will hear some of the greatest hits from artists such as Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Elton John, The Beatles, and more.
“The Opera Workshop also invited the NSU Jazz Combo to play on some of the pieces with us, and we have also asked the Commercial Music Class to create music's greatest hits transitional videos to help us transition between the decades,” she said. “The students have worked very hard to come up with a list of songs that the audience will enjoy and that also present their talents and interests.”
Myers said she hopes people will come out and see this exciting concert, which is free and open to the public.
