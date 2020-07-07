NSU expects to start fall semester on time

Like many institutions around the world, Northeastern State University has had to adjust its operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and administrators are working on a plan for when the fall semester begins.
Currently, the faculty and staff at NSU are reporting to their assigned work locations.
"Measures have been taken, according to CDC guidelines, to allow for social distancing in the workplaces and/or shift work," said Dan Mabery, vice president of university relations. "All courses have been moved online for the summer session."
Masks are not required to be worn on the Tahlequah, Muskogee, or Broken Arrow campuses, although the school strongly encourages the use of them when students, employees, or guests are unable to follow guidelines. The CDC has recommended that businesses and employers encourage their employees to keep at least 6 feet apart from one another, and avoid large gatherings. Mabery said both workers and students have been following the school's recommendations.
"NSU students, employees and guests have been very respectful of the institution's efforts to maintain CDC guidelines, while providing a quality, affordable education and support services to the RiverHawk Family," he said.
It wasn't long before the U.S. began to see the impact of the coronavirus when an information booth was set up in the basement of the NSU University Center. Xuan Li, instructional coordinator for Asian programs at NSU, had set up tables with informational poster boards to spread the word about what was happening in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China, where the virus was first detected. At the time, there were around 60 confirmed cases in the U.S. Since then, there have been more than 2.8 million confirmed cases and 129,000 deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While it is unclear what the pandemic will look like when classes begin in August, students, faculty, staff, and locals can have some idea of what the campus will be like at NSU. Mabery said the fall semester is expected to begin on time, and the school anticipates having student housing open with protocols in place to address social distancing and other CDC guidelines.
"NSU will provide branded reusable face masks to all faculty, staff, and students in early August," he said. "Additionally, all academic and non-academic spaces and activities are being reconfigured to meet social distancing and CDC guidelines. NSU's custodial services will continue to clean the campus by following CDC recommendations."
There won't be a traditional fall break this year, which usually consists of two days in October. To reduce the number of times large groups travel away and then return to the NSU campuses, the school has decided to move its two fall break days to the week of Thanksgiving.
For more information about NSU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.nsuok.edu.
