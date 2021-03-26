In 1988, Josoph Henry was convicted and sentenced for the rape and murder of 19-year-old freshman Jeanne Ann Clery at her dormitory at Lehigh University. Her family believed the university had been negligent in reporting actual crime statistics. In response, U.S. Congress passed the Clery Act in 1990, which requires all universities receiving financial aid to report crime statistics.
In a HawkTalk on March 25, Graduate College Dean Cari Keller and Criminal Justice Assistant Professor Amy Proctor presented “Campus Crime and Victimization: Implications for Institutions of Higher Education,” wherein they addressed the Clery Act and other federal laws that guide the treatment of victimization on campus.
“[Clery’s family] successfully sued the university, and with the proceeds, they created a fellowship that lobbied Congress to enact requirements to compel universities to share crime statistics,” said Proctor.
The act requires the disclosure of a public crime log and implantation of a warning system for ongoing safety threats for criminal homicide, non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, sexual assault, robbery, burglary, motor vehicle theft, arson, and hate crimes.
In 2013, Congress also passed the Violence Against Women Act, which requires colleges to adopt the federal definition of forcible rape, report statistics of dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking. It also defines crimes based on gender identity and national origins as hate crimes.
Title IX was passed in 1972, and prohibits the discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded education program or activity. It also includes provisions to protect women from sexual harassment.
“This came out for different reasons. Nineteen percent of women experienced assault on campus. Female college students came out and said colleges aren’t properly reporting assaults that are happening on campus,” informed Proctor.
She also recounted Williams v. Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (2007).
The university’s head men’s basketball coach, the athletic director, and the university president were all personally involved in recruiting and admitting a student athlete, even though they were aware of his previous disciplinary and criminal misconduct. In 2002, the student athlete initiated a gang rape against Tiffany Williams, a University of Georgia student. UGA was held accountable because its officials had prior knowledge of the alleged perpetrator’s previous misconduct and failed to monitor or provide counseling services.
Keller addressed what crime looks like at NSU.
“Data on crime and victimization includes what happened on campus, on any institutionally owned property, or streets that are adjacent to campus. Any crime, like a car that is adjacent, it is included in this data,” she said.
She finds that college student victimizations are highly underreported on campus. According to a study, 75 percent of crimes are not reported , and another study indicates that 95 percent of rapes are not reported.
To improve safety across campus, the school wants to use a community approach to problem-solving. This includes distributing campus crime and implementation surveys, and requiring prevention and bystander intervention training. They also want to implement Situation Crime Prevention and Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design. Administrators are identifying areas on campus where crime is most prevalent so they can add appropriate security measures, including light fixtures.
They also wants to train athletes, Greek life leaders, student conduct coordinators, retention specialists, and student representatives to work with campus law enforcement to promote reporting to curb violence at NSU.
