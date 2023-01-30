NSU faculty salaries improve slightly

Faculty at Northeastern State University saw a slight salary increase in the past fiscal year, on average earning more on than others in the region but less than those across the state.
For 2020-'21, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education reported salary information on full-time faculty at colleges and universities in the state. NSU's faculty salaries have improved over the past few years, compared to those at other regional universities.
The average nine- to 10-month salary for professors at all Oklahoma regional four-year universities was $81,182; $65,968 for associate professors; $58,614 for assistant professors; $46,883 for instructors; and the average for all ranks is $63,537. From the previous fiscal year, the average full-time salary increased by .7%.
Faculty salaries are determined by individual institutions, with final budget approvals by OSRHE.
"Decision-making pertaining to administrator, faculty, and staff compensation at public colleges and universities is within the exclusive purview of the institutions and their respective governing boards, which have the legal authority and responsibility for institutional governance," said Angela Caddell, OSRHE associate vice chancellor for communications.
At Northeastern State University, the average salary for its 70 professors was $78,985; for its 69 associate professors, it was $66,008; for its 95 assistant professors, it was $58,517; for its 39 instructors, it was $46,285; and the average for all ranks was $63,911.
NSU Vice President of Administration and Finance Christy Landsaw told the Daily Press in Feb. 2022 that raises or stipends are handed out when it's fiscally appropriate.
"With state appropriations for universities being reduced continuously and increases in mandatory costs left underfunded, the ability to provide pay increases is difficult," said Landsaw.
According to NSU President's Report for fiscal year 2022, employee compensation and benefits have increased since fiscal year 2021 from $65,653,000 to $6,337,000. This is compared to a decrease from fiscal year 2020 to 2021 of $66,829,000 to $65,653,000, despite an increase in state appropriated funds from Oklahoma legislators of $586,530.
"The additional appropriation was tied to the Legislature's intent to provide a 3.5% faculty salary increase," said NSU President Steve Turner in the 2020 report. "Unfortunately, NSU did not receive any funding to increase staff wages within this allocation."
Based on OSRHE's 2020-'21 report, full-time salaries at NSU increased on average by 1.3%. For professors, this was an increased of 1.7%; for associate professors, an increase of .7%; for assistant professors, an increase of .2%; and the average instructor salary decreased by .1%.
NSU is one of three regional universities in the northeast region of Oklahoma.
At Rogers State University, the average salary for its 28 professors was $68,493; for its 17 associate professors, it was $56,749; for its 29 assistant professors, it was $50,360; for its 19 instructors, it was $45,809; and the average for all ranks was $56,058. From the previous fiscal year, the average full-time salary decreased by 3.9%.
At Langston University, the average salary for its two professors was $103,859; for its 59 associate professors, it was $57,535; for its 29 assistant professors, it was $55,918; for its 16 instructors, it was $52,389; and the average for all ranks was $57,054. From the previous fiscal year, the average full-time salary increased by .7%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.