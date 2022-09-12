Northeastern State University’s College of Extended Learning has released its latest Continuing Education course catalog.
Among some of the new offerings are courses in cybersecurity. NSU Coordinator for Continuing Education Anthony McCarty said interested students can take an Introduction to Cyber Security course, which teaches students the basics of cybersecurity. There is also the Cyber Security Boot Camp program meant for those with a basic understanding of cybersecurity looking to gain career ready skills by the time they complete the program.
“Given the exponential growth in the cyber security industry and the expected continuation of this growth over the next several years this is a way for people to get into the field now rather than in a few years,” said McCarty.
Another offering starting this fall are courses in professional development for business startups in Spanish this September through November. The courses will be available virtually. The NSU Broken Arrow campus has partnered with Uma Center and the Hispanic Small Business Association to provide these courses.
“These courses are designed so that entrepreneurs who are native Spanish speakers can have the opportunity to learn how to start a business in the United States,” said McCarty. “These courses were created as there is a lack of learning resources for native Spanish speakers in this area. Continuing Education exists to reduce obstacles for those seeking to learn and improve their life. This is one way we have been able to lower the barrier to entrepreneurship and small business ownership.”
NSU Continuing Education offers 245 classes, 43 test prep opportunities, and 43 certificates. Courses are available in various disciplines including, but not limited to, business, health care, marketing, technology skills, and more. They are also open to learners of all ages.
For more information about NSU’s Continuing Education course offerings visit www.nsuok.edu/ce or call 918-444-4610.
