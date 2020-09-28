Northeastern State University was recently featured on EduRef.net as a 2020 Most Affordable Online College for Master's in Education Degrees. NSU serves 1,228 graduate students and is a public, masters-level institution.
Cari Keller, dean of the graduate college, says earning a master's degree expands career opportunities and financial rewards.
"Many fields, such as education, pay more with a master's degree," said Keller. "Busy working adults need exceptional and accessible degree programs."
NSU offers six online education master's degrees in an accelerated, eight-week format. These include the Special Education M.Ed., Reading Education M.Ed., The Early Childhood M.Ed., School Administration M.Ed., Science Education M.Ed., and Instructional Leadership M.Ed.
"We were very excited to have several of our College of Education online master's degrees recognized." said Dr. Anton, COE dean.
To view NSU on EduRef's list, visit www.eduref.net/most-affordable-colleges/online-masters-in-education-degrees.
