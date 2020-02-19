Many people prefer to workout with their head down and headphones plugged in, but breaking a sweat with a group might help both beginners and experienced athletes switch things up.
The Northeastern State University Fitness Center, also known as The Fit, offers students, staff, faculty, and community members group fitness classes to keep them active. People can drop their normal routine and try something new by participating in an interactive session that will get the blood flowing.
Aaron Edwards, director of The Fit, said the group fitness programs are for anyone, as the instructors are prepared to train all levels of athletes.
"With any class that you come into, they're going to have the beginner movements or just starting movements," said Edwards. "Then, if you've been coming to several classes, they might have you do a little bit different movement or kind of a progression of what you need to be doing. So all the classes are good for anybody - coming off the couch to start or someone else that's been active."
There are a few reasons why someone might want to partake in a group fitness class. For starters, fitness junkies who consistently workout might be tired of sticking to their self-prescribed routine.
"It's just a break from working out by yourself and kind of the monotony of you doing the same thing," said Edwards. "It's just a good way to out of the routine."
Those who are not used to exercising as often might feel intimated by the abundance of machinery and workout equipment a gym floor has to offer. A group fitness class combats that by making participants feel less alone and more comfortable with the workouts they are not familiar with.
"You're in there with other people that are doing the same thing and are probably in the same position you're in," said Edwards. "You don't have to worry about someone watching you do this exercise or 'Am I doing this correctly?' You have a coach and they're going to be able to say, 'Hey, this how you do it.'"
The classes offered at The Fit include a variety of exercises that would be difficult to do alone. For instance, fans of the WWE might want to take the pro wrestling class held at the Jack Dobbins Field House, where they can see what it's like to step in the ring.
"We're not slamming anybody or anything like that," said Edwards. "We're going through and learning how to run off the ropes, how to get in and out of the ring, how to roll and be able to take bumps correctly."
Although the area is surrounded by multiple bodies of water that make recreating easy, paddle boarders are not a common sight on the Illinois River or Lake Tenkiller, compared to boaters and floaters. But locals can learn a little bit about what it's like to balance on a paddle board, while also get an out-of-the-box workout experience.
"We have the paddle boards and then we utilize medicine balls and resistant bands," said Edwards. "So it's a full body workout. It's great for balance and great for core work, and it's just fun - something really different."
The paddle board class has been so popular that The Fit had to add an extra class, as the facility only has eight boards. People interested are encouraged to call ahead to save a spot.
Other classes at The Fit include a Fighting For Fitness class, where people learn about hand-to-hand combat; a fencing class, which just recently was started; a yoga class; and a water aerobics session. There is also the Silver Hawks class, which is geared towards mostly seniors that are wanting to work on strength, balance, flexibility, and functional movement, according to Edwards.
The NSU Fit updates its Facebook page with announcements regarding group classes regularly. More information can also be found by calling 918-444-3980.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.