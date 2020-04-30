NSU Fitness Center not ready to open

By BYRON BEERS
bbeers@tahlequahdailypress.com
Although some local gyms are gearing up to open their doors in the next couple of weeks, the Northeastern State University Fitness Center hasn't settled on a reopening date.
"We do not have an exact date yet," NSU Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Jerrid Freeman said on Wednesday, April 29. "They're still trying to figure out when they'll have appropriate staffing levels and when it will be safe to reopen, so we just don't have an answer at the moment."
The Fit, which is located inside the Riverhawks Wellness Center and opened in 2015, has a weight room, gym, cardio area and an indoor lap pool. It also offers group fitness classes.
The weight room consists of free weights and has areas for Olympic lifting and two multi-use cable machines. The gym has two full-sized basketball courts and each can convert into a volleyball court. The cardio area contains treadmills, AMTs, ellipticals, a stairmill and stationary bikes. The indoor pool has multiple lap lanes and offers aerobic classes and an inflatable obstacle course for all ages.
The facility closed its doors during spring break in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.