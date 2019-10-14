The NSU Forensics speech and debate team recently attended its first out-of-state tournament of the season.
Director of Forensics Katie Thomas took two freshman students and two junior students to Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, for the Bob R. Derryberry Season Opener. The team competed in nine events against 16 other universities. The students who attended are: Billie Day, junior from Keys; Earin Murrell, junior from Tulsa; Sydney Smith, freshman from Keys; and Mya Thompson, freshman from Tulsa.
The team's next tournament will be on Nov. 2 in Claremore. The academic competition team is part of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, chaired by Dr. Dana Eversole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.