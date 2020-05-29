NSU formulates reopening plan

Northeastern State University students and staff had to make quick adjustments in March as COVID-19 hit the area. Things have been progressing toward reopening the campuses.
NSU primarily adopted the three-phase Open Up and Recover Safely Plan put forward by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
"Since Tahlequah is also using the 14-day gating criteria included in President Trump's Opening Up America Plan, the schedule of opening selected businesses is appropriately one week behind other municipalities in the state," said NSU President Steve Turner in a statement.
NSU's Return-to-Campus Plan is guided by a working group that includes: Jon Asbill, Facilities Management; Patti Buhl, Public Safety; Jean Logue, Human Resources; Dr. Sallie Ruskoski, Medical Laboratory Sciences faculty; Scott Rosenthal, NEO Health Centers; Dr. Sheila Self, Student Affairs; and Angela Shaw, Cherokee County Health Department.
NSU currently has very few students in campus housing, according to Vice President of University Relations Dan Mabery.
"These are students who have passed health screenings and who have no other place to live," he said.
Those who were living on campus and had other places to live were not allowed back to get their belongings until May 8. Students were able to schedule appointments.
"Students followed all CDC guidelines when picking up their personal belongings," said Mabery. "The cleaning service has been following CDC guidelines for disinfecting and cleaning housing facilities since the pandemic. Employees also have access to additional cleaning supplies to wipe down office equipment or other surfaces as necessary."
Students have had access to a computer lab and were asked to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing. The labs have been cleaned regularly, and cleaning supplies are available for supplemental cleanings between uses.
"Students groups that were meeting were utilizing technology, such as Zoom, to conduct their meetings virtually," said Mabery.
While most faculty commitments ended in mid-May, NSU employees began returning to campus on May 18.
"Some, however, worked on campus since the beginning of the pandemic," Mabery.
NSU's Return-to-Campus Plan has included consideration for those 65 and older and vulnerable individuals. It also covers individuals with serious underlying health issues, such as high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma and those whose immune systems are compromised, such as by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy, according to the NSU website.
The Fit will reopen on Friday, June 5.
"The pool will remain closed until the adequate staff is available to operate it safely, and group exercise classes will be limited to eight people," said Mabery. "Additionally, safety precautions will include having sanitation wipes and hand sanitizer available, relocating some equipment for social distancing, and extra staff will be on hand to help sanitize equipment."
Turner said NSU should be fully operational in the fall semester.
"This means in-person classes will take place, and residence halls will be open. Certainly, we recognize there will be modifications to what fully operational means. First and foremost, we will focus on the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and the communities where our campuses are located. Each of our unique functions will follow appropriate CDC protocols and state regulations," Turner said in a statement. "If, as some health experts predict, there is a surge of new cases in the late fall or early winter, we will quickly move to an online and mostly teleworking environment. We have proved that we can pivot quickly when and if necessary."
