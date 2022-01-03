NSU Foundation scholarship support tops $1M in 2021

The Northeastern State University Foundation awarded an all-time record of more than $1 million in privately-funded scholarships to students in 2021.
The foundation awarded $1,028,991 in privately-funded scholarships, eclipsing the previous record of $988,558 set in 2020. With the funds raised in 2021, the NSU Foundation was able to award 1,198 scholarships to NSU students.
“In 2020, the NSU Foundation awarded over $988,000 in student scholarships, nearly eight times the amount awarded in 2000, and nearly double what was awarded in 2010,” Peggy Glenn, executive director of the NSU Foundation, said. “This year, though, the NSU Foundation surpassed $1 million in scholarship awards for the first time ever.”
The average value of an NSU Foundation scholarship in 2021 was $858. In 2020, the average value of a foundation scholarship was $814.
Back-to-back record-setting years came despite the challenges of fundraising during a pandemic. Glenn said that fortunately, the foundation ended its fourth comprehensive fundraising campaign, “Preserve our past. ENSUre Our Future," just before the pandemic took hold in the United States.
She added thanks to the generosity of NSU donors and alumni the foundation was able to surpass the campaign’s original goal by 30 percent as donors pledged more than $27 million to scholarships, programs and building projects. Of that amount, nearly $11 million is earmarked for student scholarships.
With assets exceeding $45 million, the NSU Foundation offers donors, including NSU employees, a tax-deductible way to provide support for students through either endowed or annually-funded scholarships.
NSU has more than 300 scholarship designations. For more information on scholarship opportunities for the 2021-2022 academic year, visit scholarships.nsuok.edu.
For more information about the NSU Foundation and how to give visit https://www.nsugiving.com.
