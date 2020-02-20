NSU fundraising campaign surpasses goal

Northeastern State University just wrapped up the five-year "Preserve Our Past, ENSUre Our Future" campaign, and organizers are pleased with the outcome.
"We are thankful people stepped up in Tahlequah and beyond. Whether they graduated from NSU or not, they helped make NSU a premiere regional institution," said Peggy Glenn, director of development for NSU and executive director of NSU Foundation. "We rarely heard 'no.' If they were interested in giving, they followed through. People were more generous than we expected."
The NSU Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a volunteer board made up of alumni, and has the sole purpose of funding NSU.
Glenn said that when Dr. Steve Turner became the NSU president in January 2012 they had just ended one fundraising campaign that drew in a little over $8 million. Gleen and Turner started meeting with the colleges and administrators and had them make wish lists as if money was no object.
At the top of the list among faculty and staff was scholarships for students, as well as endowed fellowships and chairs, and facility specific items, such as Seminary Hall and Wilson Hall.
A feasibility study was started with a consultant from Alabama. They interviewed 99 people face-to-face, had focus groups on each of the three campuses, and sent out an electronic survey to alumni.
"We got 1,300 responses back. The consultant was impressed. That's a lot of data to work with," said Glenn.
Some of the questions asked on the survey dealt with the mission at NSU, how the facilities were, how programs are ranked, and more.
That information was compiled into a feasibility report, and from that, the priorities for the campaign were selected.
It had four main areas of interest: scholarships, facility and professional development, facilities, and athletics. Each main area was broken down into subgroups.
The initial goal of the campaign was $20.925 million.
"Once we got the $4 million gift from the Cherokee Nation for Seminary Hall, as well as commitments from leading donors, we got so close so fast we went back and adjusted the goal," said Glenn.
In August 2016, the goal was set at $25.075 million.
Along with undergraduate scholarships, graduate program scholarships became a priority, as well as Honors and Leadership scholarships.
"The great thing about giving - donors get to have some control over their money and where it goes. They can control the perimeters," said Glenn. "A lot of new scholarships came about through this campaign. The donor decides the type of student it goes to - where they're from, what they're studying. A lot of times donors want to help someone like them when they were in college."
The goal for scholarships was $4.6 million, and the Foundation has received commitments of almost $11 million, exceeding the goal by 239 percent.
"People want to invest in people, whether it's students or NSU faculty, and we've been able to award more money in scholarships every year," said Glenn.
NSU awarded $875,000 in scholarships in 2019, which is the most in its history. March 2 is the scholarship deadline for continuing students and incoming freshmen. Visit nsuok.edu and search for "scholarships."
The number of endowed chairs and endowed professors were to be increased, and the President's Ambassadors Network endowment was formed.
"It's a grant program Dr. Turner started for professional development opportunities. He has a real passion for people," said Glenn.
The goal for faculty support was $1.125 million, and that was exceeded by 173 percent as it reached almost $2 million.
"We have commitments or money in hand for five new endowed chairs, one new endowed professorship, and one visiting professor," said Glenn.
Endowed chairs are through a partnership with the state. Once NSU receives private donations of $250,000, notice is sent to the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education for matching funds from the state.
"Now they're in the pipeline to be funded. Legislation determines when the money is available for the match," said Glenn.
The state also matches every dollar of a private donation of $125,000 for each endowed professorship.
"That doesn't fund faculty positions. It can give them additional funds for travel, a graduate assistant, or bring in a lector. They have additional resources another professor may not have," said Glenn.
Glenn said one area they got good feedback on under the facilities portion was the idea of a new optometry complex.
"When we got money for Seminary Hall from the Cherokee Nation, it flipped our priorities. Wilson Hall became a priority," said Glenn.
Other aspects of the facilities segment included a multidisciplinary training lab in the College of Business and Technology; College of Education technology and electrical upgrades; and veterans meeting space and computer lab.
The veterans centers opened on all campuses in 2018, and not all of the funds have been secured for the business multidisciplinary training lab, but Glenn said they have a "healthy start."
The two points of focus under athletics were a spring sports fieldhouse and new tennis courts.
"We didn't get a lot of traction for thoses, so we're trying to find other resources for that," said Glenn. "We're going back to the drawing board and figure out some other projects for athletics and help them grow in their spring sports."
The campaign hit 100 percent of its goal in July 2019, and marked 108 percent of goal when it ended in January.
"We got $27,085,013 in pledges, as well as cash in hand," said Glenn. "We got 3,400 gifts during the campaign, as well as 15 planned gifts. We're really pleased."
NSU faculty and staff also contributed to those amounts.
"We saw some of our highest giving during the campaign. Last year they gave over $135,000 to various parts of the university," said Glenn.
"It means you really believe in the mission. That's what you'll find among our employee donors - a real passion for our mission. Just because the campaign is over doesn't mean we're still not working to raise money for NSU. Now we're focusing on scholarships and some facilities that still need funding."
The Foundation's annual report is scheduled to be released in March.
A celebration of the campaign with the donors will be held on May 16.
Get involved
To donate to the NSU Foundation, contact Peggy Glenn at 918-444-4200 or glennsum@nsuok.edu.
