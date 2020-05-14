The Northeastern State University Graduate College has organized a free informational webinar showcasing NSU College of Education online graduate degrees and certificates May 15 at 1 p.m.
Program directors will provide information about the Alternative Certification for Education Institute and the Instructional Leadership, Early Childhood Education, Library Media and Information Technology, Reading, Special Education – Autism Spectrum Disorders and School Administration programs.
The webinar is specially designed for teachers seeking master’s degree credentials, those accepted in the alternative placement program, or those seeking to work in school administration.
Application and funding information will be provided. All programs and certificates are 100% online and have a summer start available now.
An application fee waiver will be available to all attendees and a limited scholarship opportunity will be announced.
“NSU recognizes the incredible talent and passion of Oklahoma’s teachers,” Dr. Cari Weaver Keller, dean of the Graduate College, said. “It’s our goal to be their educational partner of choice providing them with advanced educational opportunities.”
Register for the Zoom webinar at https://bit.ly/NSUEdGrad.
The NSU Graduate College offers 25 master’s degrees and several certificate programs, including nine degrees in education and the new STEM Education Certificate. Additionally, the NSU Graduate College offers the ACE Institute to assist teachers seeking an alternative pathway to teacher certification in meeting OSDE curriculum requirements. Programs are maintained to standards of excellence while offering quality studies that are relevant and responsive to the needs of the communities served by the institution.
For more information, visit www.nsuok.edu/graduate.
