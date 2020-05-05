The Northeastern State University Graduate College has organized three program-specific informational webinars free and open to the public online.
Attendees can expect to learn about graduate studies in the College of Business & Technology, Science Education and Endeavor. Information about enrollment, program requirements, schedules and more will be provided.
The webinars will be hosted through Zoom.
The MBA webinar will be May 5 at 4:30 p.m. and May 6 at 12:30 p.m. Participants can register at https://bit.ly/MBAMay5 and https://bit.ly/MBAMay6 respectively; the Endeavor webinar will be May 7 at 12 p.m., registration can be done at https://bit.ly/NSUEndeavor; and the Science Education webinar will be May 7 at 1 p.m., registration can be completed at https://bit.ly/NSUSciEd.
“We are committed to supporting our communities through expanded educational opportunities,” Dr. Cari Weaver Keller, dean of the Graduate College, said. “Join us during our virtual open house to learn more about our highly sought after business programs in business administration and accounting and finance.”
The NSU Graduate College offers over 20 master’s degrees and several certificate programs, including an MBA, professional MBA and accounting and financial analysis, which can be studied on the Tahlequah, Muskogee, Broken Arrow and online campuses. Programs are maintained to standards of excellence, while offering quality studies that are relevant and responsive to the needs of the communities served by the institution.
For more information, visit www.nsuok.edu/graduate.
