The Northeastern State University Graduate College has organized two program-specific informational webinars on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Sept. 17. The virtual events are free and open to the public.
Attendees can expect to learn about graduate studies in the College of Business and Technology, specifically the Master of Business Administration, Professional Master of Business Administration, and Master of Accounting and Financial Analysis degree programs.
Information about enrollment, program requirements, schedules and more will be provided.
The webinars will be hosted through Zoom.
The Sept. 15 webinar is slated for noon to 1 p.m., and the Sept. 17 webinar will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Participants can register at nsuok.edu/MSBusiness.
"We are committed to supporting our communities through expanded educational opportunities," said Dr. Cari Weaver Keller, dean of the Graduate College. "Join us during our graduate webinars to learn more about three of our highly sought-after business programs in business administration and accounting and finance. And, learn of our opportunities to develop important skills and maximize credentials in areas such as data analytics or operations leadership through our graduate certificates."
The NSU Graduate College offers 25 master's degrees and 20 certificate programs, including an MBA, professional MBA, and Master of Accounting and Financial Analysis, which can be studied on the Tahlequah, Muskogee, Broken Arrow and online campuses.
Programs are maintained to standards of excellence, while offering quality studies that are relevant and responsive to the needs of the communities served by the institution.
For more information about the NSU Graduate College, visit www.nsuok.edu/GoGrad.
