NSU graduate earns a $25,000 Milken Educator Award

CLArEMORE – On Nov. 26, Northeastern State University graduate Brooke Lee was presented the 2019-20 national recognition of the Milken Educator Award, which comes with an unrestricted $25,000 cash prize. She is the only Milken Educator Award winner from Oklahoma this year, and is among up to 40 honorees for 2019-20.
Lee's English classes are the ultimate safe place for eighth graders at Will Rogers Junior High in Claremore. Students of all ability levels and aptitudes contribute in her classes, which feature flexible lessons that can accommodate variations based on student passions, abilities and potential growth in the subject matter. Her students regularly show two years of academic growth in a single year and outperform state standards in English Language Arts.
Lee is an adherent of Universal Design for Learning and is helping Claremore Public Schools transform itself into a Great Expectations model school district.
An innovator in English Language Arts, Lee is also helping push forward the Claremore district's STEM initiatives. She is a colleague who mentors and coaches both new and established educators, and a person who understands the importance of involving families and the community in education to enhance every student's learning experience.
“We are very proud of Brooke for the difference that she has made in her students’ lives,” said Dean of the College of Education Dr. Vanessa Anton. “Her accomplishments are many, and this award certainly highlights that.”
Lee earned a bachelor's degree in 2014 from NSU, and is pursuing a master's degree in administration.
More information about Lee, plus links to photos and a video from the awards assembly, can be found on the Milken Educator Awards website at www.milkeneducatorawards.org/educators/view/Brooke-Lee.
Milken Educators are selected in early to mid-career for what they have achieved and for the promise of what they will accomplish. The award includes a $25,000 prize, public recognition and a membership in the National Milken Educator Network, a group of more than 2,800 top teachers, principals and specialists dedicated to strengthening education.
In addition to participation in the Milken Educator Network, 2019-20 recipients will attend a Milken Educator Forum in Indianapolis from March 26-28, 2020 where they will network with their new colleagues and exchange ideas with state and federal leaders on the future of education.
