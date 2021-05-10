NSU graduates grateful they could 'walk'

Many Northeastern State University students walked into the Events Center last weekend, not knowing what to expect.
The memory of the cancellation of last year’s in-person graduation weighed heavily on people’s minds, and students expressed gratitude that they could walk to receive their diplomas, even in less-than-ideal circumstances.
“I was really glad that we got to have it in person. Last year, I felt for all of the students who didn’t get to be in person at all,” said graduating senior Emily Barrett, who majored in Business Management with an emphasis in Entrepreneurship.
In a departure from years past, the convocation was broken into seven sections by college. Students wore masks; they would not be able to shake hands with NSU President Steve Turner; and they were only allowed to bring two guests. After years of hard work, though, students had cause for celebration.
“On March 7 [2020], we knew of the first case of COVID that was made known in Oklahoma. We knew that things were going to change, and that they were going to change quickly," said Turner. “I’m so proud of the Class of 2021 because of the tenacity of your perseverance.”
This year, those words meant more, because students have had to persevere through more than the normal rigors of class. Many NSU students halted their studies because of hardships placed on their families, and those who attended did so with great sacrifice.
NSU graduating senior Sam Phillips expressed appreciation for being able to graduate in person. Phillips initially enrolled at the university in the early 2000s, back when NSU lacked support for Native American students. Phillips is the first college graduate in the family, and comes from a line of strong people who valued education.
Phillips explained that a great-great grandmother attended the Female Seminary, but was kicked out when the state took over in 1909 because she was a Cherokee woman. Phillips felt the support of those who came before while walking to receive a diploma.
“Yesterday was a very emotional day because of that,” Phillips said.
That success would not have been possible without the support of Native American women faculty and staff who work at NSU, including those at the Center for Tribal Studies, and the Native American Support Center, whose funding is set to expire this year.
“That support system is so vital to who we are – to have that type of love and nurturing, that is one of the reasons we have the highest graduation of any group on campus,” Phillips said.
Lt. Col. Lance Turlington spoke to graduates of the College of Liberal Arts and encouraged them to reach out to mentors who have helped them through their academic careers.
“This weekend, pick three mentors, write down their names – professors, older students, or other leaders. Make sure that one is different from you. Then, put that aside. Map out where you want to be in five, 10, 20 years, and send a life map to your mentors,” he advised.
Turlington explained the importance mentors play in the success of students, and said seeking mentorship is important for successful people throughout their lives.
A few of Phillips’s mentors at NSU include Director of NASC Shelly Dreadfulwater, Sara Barnett of the Center for Tribal Studies, and Dr. Farina King.
“I had a conversation with Shelly Dreadfulwater, and she said it is a lot different now, so I returned to school. Seeing the Indigenous community that was thriving was that missing piece for me that I needed to say I can do this,” said Phillips.
Phillips earned a bachelor of science in Legal Studies and a bachelor of arts in American Indian Studies. Recently, she took the LSAT and is awaiting her scores. The plan is to attend law school to ultimately practice American Indian law to support tribal communities.
Emily Barrett has accepted an internship this summer with Hewlett-Packard, and by fall 2021, she will move to Missoula, Montana, where she will study at the University Montana College of Business and pursue a Master's degree in Business Administration.
Both students appreciated the smaller graduation, saying it felt more intimate. They think breaking graduation into seven different convocations allowed students to receive the attention they deserved.
“I think that this may change graduation in the future for the better,” said Barrett.
