Several events are planned for this year's Northeastern State University Homecoming celebrations from Sept. 18-24, including the return of the popular NSU Homecoming parade.
"The parade is an element that our community and the student body have really missed these past two years, and we're excited that it's back this year," said NSU Foundation Executive Director Peggy Glenn.
NSU's Homecoming parade will take place Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. The parade will go through downtown Tahlequah and finish near the Doc Wadley Stadium. Interested community members and student organizations can contact 2022 Homecoming Parade Chair Audra Gregory at gregor11@nsuok.edu to register. Registration for the parade will close Sept. 7.
While the parade's return is a highlight of this year's festivities, NSU students, alumni, and supporters are invited to join in many of the other family friendly activities planned for that week focused on sharing and celebrating the NSU story.
"This year's theme is "Where Our Story Began," representing the positive impact that NSU has on each of our lives, whether we attended decades ago or are current or potential students," said Glenn. "I personally made lifelong friends, found professional mentors and learned many invaluable life skills while at NSU."
Festivities begin Sept. 18 with student organizations decorating downtown Tahlequah as part of the "Paint the Town Green" event at 1 p.m. and the "Green Til I Dye Homecoming Kick-Off Party" at 5 p.m. at Second Century Square.
The kickoff party is open to the public as students and alumni participate in the tradition of dyeing the fountain green. In addition, there will be free "Meet Me At Doc Wadley" shirts for tie-dyeing, snow cones, and performances with the NSU band, cheer, and pom squad. Those gathered will also hear greetings from NSU President Steve Turner, NSU Alumni Association President John Cox, and members of the Student Homecoming Week Committee.
The following day - Monday, Sept. 19 - everyone is invited to attend the BancFirst Street Party at 6 p.m. at the Be the Change Fountain. The street party will feature carnival games and activities for kids of all ages. It will also include a live performance by former American Idol contestant Walker Burroughs and his band, inflatables, a photobooth, and The DogFather food truck.
Community members are also invited to gather at Beta Field for a screening of "The Game Plan" set to begin after dark Sept. 21 and a bonfire Sept. 22 at 6 p.m.
The Green and White Golf Classic at the Cherokee Springs Golf Course will start Homecoming festivities Sept. 23 at 9 a.m. This will be followed by the Alumni Association Garden Party at The Foundry on Shawnee beginning at 11 a.m., where attendees can decorate a hat to reflect their own NSU story while enjoying brunch and beverages.
Later that evening, this year's alumni honorees will be formally honored at the Alumni Association Honors Reception presented by Liberty Mutual at 6 p.m. in the Webb Building. This year's honorees include Distinguished Alumna Danna Fowble, Distinguished Alumnus Mark Herrin, Outstanding Young Alumnus Trae Ratliff, and Presidents' Award for Community Service recipient and NSU alumnus Dwight Birdwell. The reception will be followed by Friday Night Flashback at Kroner & Baer at 8 p.m.
The women's soccer team is also scheduled to play Emporia State University at 7 p.m. at DeLoache Field.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, the festivities kickoff with the parade to get everyone excited for the NSU RiverHawks who will take the football field at 2 p.m. to face off against the Lincoln University Blue Tigers. Everyone is invited to The Landing at Doc Wadley Stadium to tailgate at the game. There will be activities for everyone including live music, face painting, and more.
Following the football game will be the Alumni Association Post-Game Party slated to take place at the Foundry starting at 5 p.m. The post-game party will feature food trucks, beverages, and drawings for tickets to see Bruce Springsteen at the BOK Center next year.
The men's soccer team will conclude Homecoming week at NSU when they take the pitch at 7 p.m. against Rogers State at DeLoache Field.
For more information and a complete list of events planned for Homecoming week, visit nsualumni.com/Homecoming.
