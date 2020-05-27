Northeastern State University's oldest honor society, Rho Theta Sigma, recognized 43 spring 2020 initiates.
Established on the Tahlequah campus in the 1920s, Rho Theta Sigma honors students with high achievements in all disciplines. It currently possesses over 5,000 members.
These initiates, from multiple majors, graduate and undergraduate colleges, and diverse collegiate backgrounds, have all met the requirements of a 3.4 GPA for two full-time semesters or a 3.6 GPA for one full-time semester, and a dedication to life-time membership and commitment to the organization's principles and codes.
Faculty sponsors for Rho Theta Sigma include Dr. Sally Armstrong, Dr. Martha Parrott, Kin Thompson and Dr. Jim Hicks.
New initiates from the area include: Camerin James, Fort Gibson; Timber DeAnn Hardbarger and Troy Snook-Purvis, Stilwell; Brittany Amlin, Ah-nee Ge-loost Christie, Leila Rebekah Harrison, Emily Madison Pryor, Whitney Jo Roach, and Sara Ryals, all of Tahlequah; and Andolyn Campbell, Tarin Ford, and Ashley Marie Smith, of Westville.
